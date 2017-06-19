A Perfect Circle Plot Fall North American Tour

A Perfect Circle announced a major fall North American tour. The 28-date trek launches October 21st at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, California and concludes December 4th in Eugene, Oregon.

Tickets for all non-festival shows go on sale Friday, June 23rd at 10 a.m. local time. More details are available at the band's official site.

The alt-metal quintet recently wrapped a sold-out spring tour – their first U.S. run in six years – which featured the live debut of new songs "Feathers" and "Hourglass." In January, upon announcing those shows, the band also revealed that they'd started work on their first studio album since 2004's eMOTIVe. In a statement, guitarist Billy Howerdel enthused, "Getting back to writing music with A Perfect Circle is a great way to start the new year." The band has yet to announce their fourth LP, tentatively planned for a 2017 release.

Howerdel has been working on new material for several years. In a 2013 Alternative Nation interview, the guitarist said he had "75 percent" of the next album "ready to go," though frontman Maynard James Keenan hadn't become involved in the process.

"All those things can change and get ripped up, or maybe stay the same," he said. "He might just sing over them the way they are, and then I’ll tighten them up from there. Time will tell, in the beginning of the band that’s the way it was. I had songs that were pretty well realized, and Maynard sang on them. Who knows, it could go back to that or we could find a different direction."

A Perfect Circle Tour Dates

October 21st – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

October 23rd – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

October 25th – Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

October 26th – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

October 30th – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

November 1st – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

November 2nd – Brooklyn, NY @ Tidal Theater @ Barclays Center

November 4th – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

November 5th – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

November 7th – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

November 8th – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

November 10th – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

November 11th – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

November 12th – Syracuse, NY @ The OnCenter Arena

November 14th – Montreal, QC @ Laval Centre

November 15th Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

November 17th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

November 18th – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center

November 19th – Highland Heights, KY @ BB&T Arena

November 21st – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

November 22nd – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

November 24th – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion

November 25th – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel EnergyCenter

November 28th – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

November 30th – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Coliseum

December 1st – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

December 2nd – Portland, OR @ Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

December 4th – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Center