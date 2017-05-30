2 Chainz Details New Album, Releases Stark Song With Travis Scott

2 Chainz revealed details about his new LP, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, on Monday night and released its single "4 AM," a crisp, hard-hitting collaboration with the rapper Travis Scott.

"4 AM" features a minimal beat with 2 Chainz and Scott rapping terse couplets over a few piano notes and programmed drums. "Got the game by the throat, damn!" 2 Chainz declares. Scott takes over for the hook, sing-rapping with his signature Auto Tune-inflected melodies.

Scott is just one of many collaborators on the Pretty Girls Like Trap Music track list: more than half of the album's 16 songs feature a guest verse from artists including Drake, Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell and R&B singer, Monica.

Several songs from Pretty Girls Like Trap Music already surfaced on recent 2 Chainz mixtapes: "Big Amount" with Drake arrived last summer on Daniel Son; Necklace Don, while "Good Drank" with Quavo and Gucci Mane came out last fall on Hibachi For Lunch. "Good Drank" is still receiving radio play – the single reached Number 10 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart last week.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music was originally expected in April, but at the end of March, 2 Chainz noted on Instagram that the project did not yet have a release date. Last week, he unveiled a video trailer for the album.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Track List

1. "Saturday Night"

2. "Riverdale Rd"

3. "Good Drank" (ft. Gucci Mane & Quavo)

4. "4 AM" (ft. Travis Scott)

5. "Door Swangin"

6. "Realize" (ft. Nicki Minaj)

7. "Poor Fool" (ft. Swae Lee)

8. "Big Amount" (ft. Drake)

9. "It’s a Vibe" (ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jhené Aiko)

10. "Rolls Royce Bitch"

11. "Sleep When U Die"

12. "Trap Check"

13. "Blue Cheese" (ft. Migos)

14. "OG Kush Diet"

15. "Bailan" (ft. Pharrell)

16. "Burglar Bars" (ft. Monica)



