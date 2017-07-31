Newport Folk Festival 2017: 10 Best Things We Saw
New bands thrilled alongside Newport mainstays Wilco, Fleet Foxes and the Avett Brothers
Newport Folk Festival proves year after year to be one of the most consistently exciting music festivals in the country, one that's become just as invested, as of late, in amplifying and establishing new and young voices as it is in preserving and honoring old ones. This year's festival once again presented an ever-expanding definition of folk music, from the Crescent City fusion of Preservation Hall Jazz Band, to the riotous blues-funk of Seratones, to the London soul-poetry of British singer-songwriters L.A. Salami and Michael Kiwanuka. Beyond the handful of thrilling, fan favorite sets from Newport mainstays like Wilco, Fleet Foxes and the Avett Brothers, here are the 10 best things we saw.