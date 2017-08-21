KCON 2017 Los Angeles: 10 Best Things We Saw

It was five years ago that America found itself in the midst of its "Gangnam Style" summer with Psy's viral hit rising on radio and horsey-dancing its way to becoming the most impactful Korean-language song on the charts to date. The fall of 2012 also marked the very first iteration of KCON, a Korean culture and music festival that started as a modest, one-day convention and concert in Irvine, California, and has since grown into a multi-day international franchise with its flagship West Coast event consistently breaking the previous year's attendance records.

After stops in Mexico and Japan, along with a New York date in June, KCON 2017 Los Angeles took over the city's downtown area this past weekend for three days of fun at L.A. Convention Center with Saturday and Sunday featuring concerts by a slew of South Korea's biggest pop acts at the Staples Center. Stepping foot inside the K-culture bubble that is KCON, it quickly becomes apparent that K-pop fans aren't just supporters of the music, but devotees to Korean culture at large. Here are the best moments we caught during the weekend.