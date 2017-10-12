Yusuf / Cat Stevens on 5 Great Songs About Children
The singer-songwriter discusses his favorite musical odes to youth, from Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" to Bob Dylan's "Forever Young"
After a well-received 2016 tour, Yusuf / Cat Stevens returned in September with The Laughing Apple, an album featuring newly recorded versions of songs he wrote in the 1960s. Echoing his classic generation-gap ode "Father and Son," the legendary singer-songwriter recently spoke to Rolling Stone about five of his favorite songs that deal with children.