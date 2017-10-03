"Unless you've done it, you can't understand what it is," Tom Petty told Rolling Stone of the touring life earlier this year, in what would be his final interview with the magazine. "And if you're not really experienced, you will fall." During his four-decade-plus career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer never shied away from the road. But last year even he was starting to see the end of the tunnel. "I'd be lying if I didn't say I was thinking this might be the last big one," he told RS. But Petty performed nearly until the very end: He played his last show at the Hollywood Bowl on September 25th, only one week prior to his death. Here’s our rundown of some of his best moments onstage.

