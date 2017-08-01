It's time the tale were told: 30 years ago this week, the Smiths broke up, and the world has never stopped mourning their demise. There's no other rock & roll story like theirs – going back to the day in 1982 when Johnny knocked on the door of the local literary recluse and announced, "I've come to form the world's greatest band."

So let's break it down: all 73 Smiths songs, ranked from bottom to top. The hits. The flops. The glorious highs. The gruesome lows. The B-sides, the deep cuts, the covers, the songs that made you cry, the songs that saved your life. The good, the bad and the "Vicar in a Tutu." All of it. An insanely ambitious, brutally definitive, scholarly, subjective, opinionated, passionate and complete guide to a songbook like no other. The ultimate argument starter. Every Smiths fan would compile a different list – that's the whole point – so if your feelings get hurt easily, be forewarned: Honey pie, you're not safe here. But it's a celebration of Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce – the Manchester foursome who made the dream real and changed the world. Here's to the mind-blowing, back-scrubbing, Walkman-melting genius of the Smiths.