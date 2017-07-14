Slayer's Kerry King: My 10 Favorite Metal Albums

When Rolling Stone began compiling the 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time, we reached out to a few artists to see what their favorite albums in the genre were. Now that we've published the list, we're reaching out to several more to see how musicians define "heavy metal."

Since 1981, Slayer's breakneck tempos and jagged riffs have set the bar for thrash and speed metal. After teaming up with hip-hop producer Rick Rubin, the group developed a sound that would revolutionize the genre on their 1986 breakthrough Reign in Blood – number six on Rolling Stone's list. The producer kicked up the volume on Dave Lombardo's everything-all-the-time drumming and removed all of the echoey reverb that was popular at the time from Kerry King and Jeff Hanneman's guitars, making it so the band sounded like a well-oiled killing machine as singer-bassist Tom Araya bellowed lyrics about all manners of horrific atrocities on songs like "Angel of Death," "Criminally Insane" and "Raining Blood."



The album solidified their place among the Big Four of thrash, alongside Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax, and it's an approach they continued on 1988's doomier South of Heaven and 1990's more accessible Seasons in the Abyss – both of which also made Rolling Stone's list – and up through today. They released their most recent LP, Repentless, in 2015, and earlier this week, they set out on a tour with Lamb of God.

Throughout the years, King, who is one of the chief architects behind the band's sound, has also played or recorded with Megadeth, the Beastie Boys, Pantera, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson. In light of his many credentials, we caught up with him to find out what his 10 favorite metal albums were. "I thought about picking one of Slayer's records," he says. "I could have picked Reign in Blood but then I would have had to leave off one of these other great bands, so I didn't." Here is what he selected in alphabetical order with his commentary about why it's a great metal album.