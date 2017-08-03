One Direction: Rating Their Solo Careers So Far
From Harry Styles to Zayn Malik, how each member is faring musically – and how they’ve addressed the breakup in the press
It's official: All five lads in One Direction have kicked off their solo careers. Ever since 1D went on hiatus in late 2015 – we can only hope it's temporary – the world has been eager to hear what kind of history they'll make on their own. Some have dropped full-fledged albums; others are still getting their toes wet. But in the great Beatle tradition, they're all speaking their minds about the breakup, in the press and in their songs – whether they're dishing out praise or shade. Here's a handy guide to the story so far.