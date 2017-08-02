Lollapalooza's Greatest Moments: Perry Farrell Looks Back
Nine Inch Nails in '91, Lady Gaga in 2010 and more
Originally planned as a farewell tour for Jane's Addiction, Lollapalooza went on to become one of the world's biggest festivals. In the early Nineties, it was a literal traveling circus that paired the rising stars of alt-rock – including Nine Inch Nails, Pearl Jam and Red Hot Chili Peppers – with the grotesque stunts of the Jim Rose Circus Sideshow. In 2005, it transitioned to its current status as a one-off annual fest in Chicago, with spinoffs following in South America and Europe. This weekend, Arcade Fire, Chance the Rapper and Lorde are among the marquee names at the 2017 U.S. installment. Fest mastermind Perry Farrell looks back on some of his favorite memories from Lollapalooza's illustrious history.