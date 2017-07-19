When it comes to rock feuds, few are as entertaining as the one between Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher. The swaggering brothers' longstanding beef – which stretches back to childhood – was as much a part of the band's mythology as its devotion to the Beatles, or its fondness for alcohol-fueled antics. And even though Oasis broke up in 2009, following years of threats on the part of either Gallagher, the feud continues to this day, with the estranged brothers trading barbs in the press and on social media. ("I'd rather eat my own shit than be in a band with him again," Liam said in 2011.) To truly understand the scope of the Gallagher brothers' bad blood, read on for a history of their conflicts, from the laughably petty to the somewhat serious.

Sometime in the 1970s: The feud begins

By their own admission, the Gallagher brothers have been at each other's throats basically since Liam was born. Chalk it up to the usual sibling-rivalry dynamics, or a potent combination of ambition and ego, which both brothers have in spades; but the antics for which they'd later become known started early on. One example: In the excellent Oasis documentary Supersonic, released in 2016, Liam reveals that during one of their fights, "One night I come in pissed and I couldn't find the light switch so I pissed all over [Noel's] new stereo. I think it basically boils down to that."

1994: Noel quits Oasis' first American tour

After the band's debut, Definitely Maybe, was released in 1994 – and quickly vaulted to the top of the charts in the U.K. – they did what many British bands have done before them: tried to conquer America. But things didn't go exactly as planned; during a gig at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles in September, the band, allegedly high on crystal meth, muddled through a legendarily terrible set, which culminated in Liam hitting Noel with a tambourine and walking offstage before the show was over. Noel quit the tour the next day, though he eventually rejoined the group after a brief cooling-off period in Las Vegas.

1995: "Wibbling Rivalry" is released

The not-exactly-a-caricature of the perpetually squabbling Gallagher brothers was cemented in 1995, when the bootleg single "Wibbling Rivalry" was unleashed (cheekily, under the name Oas•s). All it consists of is an audio recording of an interview the brothers did with NME's John Harris in early 1994, before Definitely Maybe was released; basically, it's 14 minutes of bickering and insult-flinging, with Noel comparing Liam to a football hooligan, and Liam telling Noel that "You can stick your thousand pounds right up your fuckin' arse 'till it comes out your fuckin' big toe."

But for as funny as Wibbling Rivalry is – and truly, it's a must-listen for any dedicated Oasis scholar – it also lays bare one of the central conflicts of Oasis's rise to stardom: the tension between the band's actual music and the hard-partying reputation the name "Oasis" would eventually become synonymous with. "You think it's rock & roll to get thrown off a ferry," Noel tells Liam at one point (referencing an incident in Amsterdam in which Liam did, in fact, get thrown off a ferry), "and it's not."

1996: The band's fame threatens to tear them apart

Oasis hit the peak of its fame in 1996, a year after (What's the Story) Morning Glory? vaulted the group to superstardom. It was the year that the group broke through in the U.S.; "Wonderwall" hit the Billboard Hot 100, and the band eventually performed "Champagne Supernova" at the MTV Video Music Awards. Back at home, Morning Glory was on its way to becoming one of the U.K.'s best-selling albums, and the band played Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, England, a gig that fully a quarter of the population of England tried to see.

But that level of success was calamitous for two people as cocky and volatile as Liam and Noel Gallagher. (All of the cocaine they were using, by their own admission, probably didn't help.) After the Knebworth concerts, the band was due to record MTV Unplugged in London, but Liam – claiming a bout of laryngitis – didn't perform, preferring instead to heckle Noel (who took on singing duties) from the balcony while chain-smoking and guzzling beer. Then, just as the band was due to embark on an American tour, Liam decided he didn't want to come along (allegedly, due to his house hunt with then-fiancé Patsy Kensit), a move the Noel later says "killed [Oasis] stone dead in America." Never one to be outdone by his kid brother, Noel himself said "fuck it" a few weeks later and returned to England in the middle of the tour. The press had a field day with rumors of Oasis's imminent demise, but the brothers managed to patch things up – for a little while, anyway.

1998: The brothers' battles are immortalized on Celebrity Deathmatch

Of course Liam and Noel ended up as the subjects of an episode of MTV's claymation brawler; they'd given the writers plenty to work with, after all. In the battle, the booze-soaked brothers – you can tell which is which because Liam has a unibrow (until Noel rips it off, anyway) – kick, punch, and generally beat the shit out of each other in ways that they've probably only dreamed of in real life. "It looks like this one could go all night," says one of the hosts – until Gallagher (as in the watermelon-smashing prop comic), shows up and shows Liam and Noel the business end of his Sledge-o-Matic.

2000: Noel quits again after fracas with Liam

Allegedly, in the middle of the band's 2000 world tour, the Gallaghers got into a fight so bad (in which younger bro was said to have questioned the legitimacy of his older brother's daughter) that Noel abruptly quit the tour. Later, Noel would tell British music magazine Q that "I've never forgiven him because he's never apologized." He would eventually rejoin the band later that year for U.K. tour dates, but the damage was done.

2005: Noel claims that Liam is "frightened to death" of him

Though Oasis were still recording albums and touring at this point, the relationship between the Gallaghers was definitely frayed. They often took to the press to air their grievances or share petty beefs, and one of the most amusing instances came during a Spin interview in 2005, when Noel admitted that he was resorting to mental manipulation to get Liam to do what he wanted. "I've kind of learnt that instead of arguing stuff out with him and ending up in a fight, I work on his psychology and he's completely freaked out by me now," the elder Gallagher told the interviewer. "I can read him and I can fucking play him like a slightly disused arcade game." (Later, Noel would reveal that he used to mess with Liam, who is apparently afraid of ghosts, by moving furniture around and making him think spirits did it. Classic.)

2009: Noel quits Oasis for good

Finally, after nearly two decades of conflict, Noel quits Oasis for good. "It's with some sadness and great relief to tell you that I quit Oasis tonight," he said in a statement at the time. "People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer. "He's like a man with a fork in a world of soup." Allegedly, a fight between the brothers led to Liam getting physical – eventually smashing one of Noel's guitars – and the elder Gallagher snapped. Liam later sued Noel over what he said was the latter's "false" account of the events.

2010: Liam snubs Noel at the Brit Awards

Oasis were no stranger to the Brit Awards, but the band was awarded its last honor – the Brits' best album of the past 30 years for (What's the Story) Morning Glory? – in 2010, after they'd split for good. But surprise! Liam showed up to accept the award, thanking the other band members and "the best fucking fans in the world" before throwing the award into the audience. He did, however, leave one person out: Noel. Liam later explained that "I'm sick of it all being about me and Noel," hence the shout-out to the fans and the other band members. (That kind of backfired, huh?)

2011: The feud enters the digital age as Liam discovers Twitter

Some celebrities use Twitter to connect with their fans; some, like Noel, use it to promote their latest tour or new album. And since 2011, Liam has used Twitter for a number of things – posting song lyrics, cheering on his beloved Manchester City, leaking details of his solo record – and, yes, sending forth a seemingly never-ending series of catty jabs at his estranged brother.

It all started in 2009, when Liam tweeted "what a pair of old housewife's [sic]" about Noel and Russell Brand's short-lived comedy radio show. From there, little bro went on make fun of Noel's new band, call him "Noel Katie Hopkins Gallagher" and "beige" (repeatedly), and tweet, simply, "FUCK OASIS" last year. Noel, for his part, hasn't responded on Twitter (much, but we'll get to that).

2016: Liam's now-famous "Potato" tweets begin

On May 24th, 2016, Liam took the feud to another level of boffo by tweeting out a picture of Noel with the caption "POTATO." There's nothing more to it than that, but he went on to tweet about Noel being a potato at least half a dozen more times over the next year. It was childish, sure, but also pretty damn funny. He also told an interviewer that, "Lots of people say I need to chill out about Noel. Not until they stop Twitter. That cunt will always get it from me."

Not into jumping onto something that happened 20 years ago it was your idea you massive potato who you trying to kid mr showbizz — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 1, 2016

Noel's response: "I guess it was about him staying relevant. If you're him, what else is there to tweet about?"

2017: "You sad fuck"

Liam's ribbing of his older brother took a more serious turn in the wake of a terrorist attack during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Liam made a surprise appearance at the quickly organized One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4th, where he performed a few Oasis songs – including a poignant version of "Live Forever" with Coldplay's Chris Martin – and showed his love for his hometown. But the day after the event, he took to Twitter to chastise Noel for not showing up to support Manchester, calling his brother a "sad fuck":

For their part, the One Love concert organizers defended Noel, saying that "Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform. ... Let's keep the positivity please."



With the Gallagher brothers? Not bloody likely.