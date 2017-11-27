Jimi Hendrix: 10 Great Pre-Fame Tracks

Before he was experienced, Jimi Hendrix was a hard-working sideman, playing studio session dates and backing bands across the so-called Chitlin' Circuit and beyond during the first half of the Sixties. After his discharge from the 101st Airborne Division following his brief spell as a paratrooper, the chance to dive headlong into rhythm & blues behind pros like Little Richard, King Curtis and the Isley Brothers served as a valuable apprenticeship – though a decidedly unglamorous one. In later years he spoke with little fondness of the days when work was slow. "We'd get a gig once every twelfth of never," he told Rave in 1967. "We even tried eating orange peel and tomato paste. Sleeping outside them tall tenements was hell. Rats running all across your chest, cockroaches stealing your last candy bar out of your pocket ..."

Despite the challenges, a letter Hendrix sent to his father during this period reveals his steely resolve to realize his destiny. "I still have my guitar and amp and as long as I have that, no fool can keep me from living," he writes. "Although I don't eat every day, everything's going all right for me. It could be worse than this, but I'm going to keep hustling and scuffling until I get things to happening, like they're supposed to for me." This baptism by fire forged the singular style that would make his name cultural shorthand for musical virtuosity. On what would have been his 75th birthday, we look back at some of James Marshall Hendrix's earliest musical offerings.