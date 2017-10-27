Jay-Z: 50 Greatest Songs

Is Jay-Z the greatest rapper of all time? "I've got this Elvis thing going on right here," Jay-Z told Rolling Stone in 2007 shortly before tying the King's record of 10 albums debuting at Number One (and well before notching four more in the following decade). Indeed, Jay-Z's feats are many: 21 Grammys, toasted by Barack Obama as the first rapper in the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and represented in countless rappers' Top Fives (Kendrick Lamar, T.I., J. Cole among them; and Lil Wayne has a Jay-Z verse tattooed on his leg). He looms large in skills, impact, business acumen: the cool yet distant image of a former street hustler, a flow that's both technically advanced and pop savvy and an unimaginable wealth that Forbes and other publications struggle to calculate. Yet even among the musical largess that comprises Jay, some of his classic songs rise above others. Here's our list of his 50 greatest.

