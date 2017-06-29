Gojira's Joe Duplantier: My 10 Favorite Metal Albums

For more than two decades, Gojira have explored new ways of sounding heavy. The metal group, which hails originally from Bayonne, France, has experimented with death metal, prog and the sort of loose, powerful grooves that became popular in the Nineties on records by Metallica, Pantera and Sepultura.

They sprung onto the radar of U.S. metal fans in 2005 with their heady, ecologically themed epic From Mars to Sirius – which ranked among Rolling Stone's recently published list of the 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time – and slowly built a following through gigs opening for Metallica and Slayer. Their latest, last year's Magma, subsequently made it to Number 24 on the Billboard chart and Number 10 in their native France.

Since Gojira have become successful while representing a diverse palette of influences, we reached out to the band's frontman, Joe Duplantier, for a list of his 10 favorite metal albums to get his perspective on the genre. Here's what he emailed us, in alphabetical order, with a few words from him on each pick.