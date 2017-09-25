Fall Album Preview 2017: New Taylor Swift, U2, Beck, Sam Smith, Morrissey LPs
What to expect from 'Reputation,' 'Songs of Experience,' return of Mavis Staples, plus vintage re-releases from Metallica, Bob Dylan and more
Fall 2017 marks the much-discussed return of music legends and chart-toppers – including U2, Taylor Swift, Beck and Sam Smith – after some time away. The season will also witness the solo debuts of boy and girl group refugees Niall Horan and Camila Cabello, and acts like Metallica and Bob Dylan rummaging through their vaults. Here's what to expect – from country to pop to the resurgence of Nineties stalwarts – over the next few months.