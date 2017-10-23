Trending

Damian Marley on 5 Great Reggae Protest Songs

Bob Marley's youngest son shouts out Capleton, Bounty Killer, his brother Ziggy and more

Damian Marley on 5 Great Reggae Protest Songs
5
Bob Marley's son Damian shares his five favorite reggae protest songs. Paras Griffin/WireImage
By Andy Greene

"To call these songs protest songs is almost redundant," says Damian Marley of a playlist he put together for Rolling Stone. "Reggae is a very 'speak your mind' kind of genre. That's what the music is for; that's what it does. Reggae music speaks out without any apology and talks the whole truth without fear, even if it's an offense to the bigger heads who may be in a position of power. All of these songs do that." Marley, whose new album Stony Hill hit in July, shared his thoughts on the tracks below.