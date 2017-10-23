Damian Marley on 5 Great Reggae Protest Songs
Bob Marley's youngest son shouts out Capleton, Bounty Killer, his brother Ziggy and more
"To call these songs protest songs is almost redundant," says Damian Marley of a playlist he put together for Rolling Stone. "Reggae is a very 'speak your mind' kind of genre. That's what the music is for; that's what it does. Reggae music speaks out without any apology and talks the whole truth without fear, even if it's an offense to the bigger heads who may be in a position of power. All of these songs do that." Marley, whose new album Stony Hill hit in July, shared his thoughts on the tracks below.