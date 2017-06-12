CMA Music Festival 2017: 26 Best Things We Saw
From Miranda Lambert's fiery main-stage return to Luke Combs' star-making turn
More News
The atmosphere was especially electric for the 2017 CMA Music Festival, thanks to a perfect storm of abundant country stars and the Nashville Predators' appearance in the Stanley Cup finals. While the Preds ultimately didn't come away victorious, country fans won big, catching concerts from mainstream A-listers like Eric Church and Keith Urban, rising stars Luke Combs and RaeLynn, and slightly under-the-radar acts like Lillie Mae. Here are the 26 best things we saw at this year's CMA Fest.