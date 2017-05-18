Chris Cornell: 8 Great Acoustic Covers
Hear late Soundgarden singer try his hand at favorites by the Beatles, Metallica, Michael Jackson and more
Chris Cornell always had a mellow side, but in his later years, the Soundgarden singer developed into a bona fide wandering rock troubadour, often embarking on solo acoustic tours. His "Nothing Compares 2 U" cover went viral last year, but that was just the tip of the iceberg: Throughout his career, Cornell used the setting as a chance to show off his extremely broad range of influences, reconfiguring songs by everyone from Metallica to Bob Marley in smart and surprising ways. Here are some of our favorite examples.