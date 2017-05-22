Billboard Music Awards 2017: 10 Best and Worst Moments
Celine brings the tears, Drake quotes memes and more moments from the annual celebration
It made perfect sense that this commemoration of 2016's most ubiquitous hitmakers happened in Las Vegas, since the evening did not lack for kitsch. It was a draw between Nicki Minaj and Camilla Cabello over who boasted the most unclothed male dancers, the Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart beefily strummed an acoustic guitar and, just as the evening was getting sleepy, Cher and an army of wigs hoofed through "Believe." Here's the best and worst of the night.