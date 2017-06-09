10 New Albums to Stream Now: Rolling Stone Editors' Picks

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie

The two Fleetwood Mac songwriters "bring out something impressively nasty in each other, trading off songs in the mode of 1982's Mirage – California sunshine on the surface, but with a heart of darkness" on their first collaborative album, writes Rob Sheffield, resulting in "the toughest songs Buckingham or McVie have sung in years."

Chuck Berry, Chuck

The rock legend's final album is a family affair, with guitar parts by his son Chuck Jr. and added riffing from his grandson Charles III. "Of all the rock dreams his music made possible," writes Joe Levy, "the most poignant and unexpected is enacted on this album: that we may have at 90 the ability to do the things we used to do in our 20s."

Glen Campbell, Adiós

Having announced his retirement after a storied career that spanned decades, the country legend's final album is full of "stirring, compassionate renditions of country/pop standards," writes Jonathan Bernstein. A third of the album, including the title track, was written by Campbell's longtime collaborator Jimmy Webb.

Phoenix, Ti Amo

The ever-cool French rockers are "heavy into mellow Seventies sunshine, with major ELO/10cc/Steely Dan overtones," Jon Dolan writes, adding that their sixth album "radiates a suave majesty that feels universal."

SZA, Ctrl

The first major-label full-length from Top Dog Entertainment's SZA (you may remember her from Rihanna's "Consideration" and collaborations with Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock) is full of hiccuping beats and glitched-out synths. The presence at its center projects immense strength even (and perhaps especially) when she's expressing self-doubt, as on the sun-dappled "Drew Barrymore." SZA has a strong, clear alto that fuels the fire of songs like the stuttering move-along command "Broken Clocks," the filthy and feisty lady-power manifesto "Doves in the Wind" and the vitriolic kiss-off "Supermodel." It's no surprise that she more than holds her own amidst big-name guests like Kendrick Lamar and Travis Scott. Power can come from radical honesty, too. Maura Johnston

Vic Mensa, The Manuscript

The Chicago MC's four-song "capsule," a prelude to his upcoming debut full-length, includes productions by Pharrell Williams and No I.D. "I feel like we're in a point in time on this earth when honesty is paramount," he told Rolling Stone. "Honesty is key. And there's so little honesty and so little to believe in, so making this album my criterion was that I say things that are honest and that I believe in wholeheartedly."

Various Artists, American Epic: The Sessions

The final chapter of Jack White, Robert Redford and T Bone Burnett's fantastic multi-format journey into Twenties and Thirties American music (which airs on PBS this weekend) convened musicians to do it the old-school way, recording traditional songs and originals using a rebuilt disc-cutting field recorder. Alabama Shakes and Beck kill it alongside Mexican diva Ana Gabriel – who torches Lydia Mendoza's "Mal Hombre" – and bluesman "Blind Boy" Paxton. Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, in one of the latter's last recordings, collapse time. On the deluxe edition, Raphael Saadiq, Stephen Stills and others who didn't make the film cut join the crowd. It's ancient music that hasn't aged a day. Will Hermes

Kronos Quartet, Folk Songs

String quartet Kronos has always had a knack with folk-rooted music (see Pieces of Africa, Five Tango Sensations and Night Prayers, among others), as they show on this overdue dip into the English and American folk canon. Like the group, the outstanding singers appearing on Folk Songs are masters at balancing soul and technique. Sam Amidon (who has an excellent new album of his own, The Following Mountain) remakes the title track of his LP I See the Sign; Rhiannon Giddens revisits the Irish traditional "Factory Girl"; and English folkie Olivia Chaney (whose collaboration with the Decemberists is due next month) revisits the Planxty signature "You Rambling Boys of Pleasure." As an appetizer to her forthcoming retrospective box, Natalie Merchant returns to the music that made her pop-rock so earthy, bringing ghostly iridescence to the lover's suicide tale "A Butcher's Boy." Will Hermes

Big Thief, Capacity

Adrianne Lenker is a romantic folk-rock poet of the first order, and her Brooklyn group's second set is even prettier and more intense than their debut. It's a mix of the seductive and the unnerving, with lyrical turns that rarely fail to surprise even on repeated listens – see "Watering," which uncovers frightening beauty in lines like "my blood was dripping into his mouth." In a knowing riff on pop's fantasy safe space, "Shark Smile" is funny, propulsive, queer, dissonant and utterly intoxicating, a gem of rock & roll impressionism about a mythic girl and a heap of cash with a pile-up of highway metaphors. What's not to love? Will Hermes

Ala.Ni, You and I

A startlingly intimate album that places the smoke-plume voice of this West London-born singer front and center, You and I blends stripped-down bedroom-pop aesthetics with haunting songs that recall mid-20th-Century pop in their sweeping melodicism. Ala.Ni's deft touch and gorgeously wrought instrument help songs like the mournful "Darkness at Noon" and the wistful "I Remember" float – or, really, hover, the way late-night regrets might. Maura Johnston

