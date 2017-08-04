10 New Albums to Stream Now: Rolling Stone Editors' Picks

Randy Newman, Dark Matter

The ever-witty singer-songwriter "greets #MAGA America with his signature brutal comic irony and heartbreaking grandeur," writes Jon Dolan.

Dan Wilson, Re-Covered

On this object lesson in the malleability of a well-built pop song, A-list writer Dan Wilson covers 13 songs he had a hand in, with some new takes rivaling the signature versions. Sure, he stretches to hit notes Adele knocks out of the park blindfolded on "Someone Like You," but it adds a different poignancy, as do the Kronos Quartet strings. A lean reading of Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice" re-centers it as a lover's plaint, and "Home" improves on Dierks Bentley's version with psychedelic guitar. Wilson even reimagines his own hit, Semisonic's Nineties smash "Closing Time," with little more than piano and a 20-years-older ache. Context ain't everything, but it's something. Will Hermes

Tyler Childers, Purgatory

The Sturgill Simpson-produced debut from this Kentucky-born Americana troubadour collects articulate songs that chronicle the working-class experience in Appalachia.

Girl Ray, Earl Grey

"Twee" is a know-it-when-you-hear-it subgenre of indie rock, which allows for a lot of wiggle room. This London trio takes advantage of that space and then some on their charming, winsome self-titled debut, which centers slightly hushed, highly emotional pop like the halting "Don't Go Back at Ten" and the strummy "Preacher." At times, though, it veers off into other directions in a way that makes one wonder what they'll be up to next. The rolling piano chords and conversational melodicism of "Stupid Things" give it a feel like a lost Carole King tape, while its reprise transforms it into a breathy lo-fi Quiet Storm jam; "Earl Grey (Stuck in a Groove)" is a clamorous 12-minute suite that recalls the lo-fi, high-concept psych-pop fantasias put forth by the Olivia Tremor Control and their Elephant 6 siblings. A giddy, hooky statement from a band with huge amounts of potential. Maura Johnston

Naomi Punk, Yellow

Naomi Punk's 2014 album Television Man could be described as "slack-punk Beefheart," a befuddling stumble-churn that sounds disaffected and dazed, but is composed via lopsided rhythm. Their third album – a 75-minute, 25-song double LP – continues along that path, but flanks their signature sound with scraping noise, mechanical clanks, snippets of live shows and one piece of vaporwave rock ("My Shadow"). Christopher R. Weingarten

Dale Crover, The Fickle Finger of Fate

The first solo album from the longtime Melvins drummer is an effects-laden ride through his Sixties pop and Seventies arena-rock influences. "I grew up on the Beatles and the Monkees," Crover told Rolling Stone. "Obviously, Neil Young has always been a big influence. I think one of the songs came out sounding more like Neil Young than I had planned."

Ramonda Hammer, Destroyers

Devin Davis' knotty, unguarded wail and Justin Geter's distortion-heavy, brutally melodic riffs on tracks like the churning "Bender" and the breakneck "Care to Slam?" are like an alternate Nineties where L7 was the biggest band in the world. Maura Johnston

Caroline Says, 50,000,000 Elvis Fans Can’t Be Wrong

With a moniker taken from the title of Lou Reed's battered lover's testimony on Berlin, Caroline Sallee dives into lovelorn wistfulness like an Olympian on her debut, reissued from its original cassette-only release. 50,000,000 is a warm swarm of multi-tracked vocals and simple melodies recalling the gentle indie-rock that labels like Seattle's K, London's Cherry Red and Glasgow's Postcard channeled back in the day. But this is now, and the Austin-based Sallee is writing her own beguiling script. Will Hermes

Brett Eldredge, Brett Eldredge

The fourth album from this boisterous Illinois-born singer is full of approachable, high-gloss pop country.

Mermaidens, Perfect Body

This New Zealand trio's rumbling basslines and minor-key drear give them a menacing edge, and on songs like the storming "Lizard" they make that explicit: "I'll curl around you like a lizard tail/Flesh is the color of the river," vocalist-guitarist Gussie Larkin growls, before bassist-vocalist Lily West joins in, their two voices co-mingling in a gasped wail. The band's cavernous rhythm section – West and drummer Abe Hollingsworth – keep the vibe dark and the speakers rattling, while Larkin's flipped-sideways guitar lines and sing-song keen are archly melodic. Their brittle moodiness adds a deceptively catchy element to this elliptical, fascinating album. Maura Johnston

