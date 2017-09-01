10 New Albums to Stream Now: Rolling Stone Editors' Picks

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

"James Murphy and his wrecking crew of New York punk-disco marauders don't waste a moment on the superb American Dream," Rob Sheffield writes about the first album in seven years from the New York dance commanders. "It's a relentless, expansive, maddeningly funny set of songs asking how a lifetime of good intentions and hard work can blow up into such a mess."

Dälek, Endangered Philosophies

The New Jersey noise-rap trio's latest release balances sonic maelstroms with impassioned, thoughtful lyrics on the state of the world. "In a weird way, I feel like it's one of our most accessible records," rapper-producer-engineer Will "Dälek" Brooks told Rolling Stone in June. "It's still left-field. I have no illusions of thinking this stuff is for everyone. But I think a lot of different people can get into this."

Y Kant Tori Read, Y Kant Tori Read

Tori Amos' first major-label release gets a reissue after decades of it being out of print. Y Kant Tori Read is a clamorous synthpop record from 1988 that showcases Amos' spiky voice and skilled songwriting amidst then-of-the-moment electronics and massive drums.

Jake Bugg, Hearts That Strain

The British troubadour recorded his fourth album in Nashville with drummer Gene Chrisman and keyboardist Bobby Wood, both members of American Sound Studio's house band the Memphis Boys.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, The Punishment of Luxury

Blending the lush textures that made "If You Leave" one of synthpop's most-beloved singles with the questioning spirit and sound collages that marked their earliest work, the British electro-collective's 13th album charms even as it takes on hyperconsumerism (the grandiose title track) and overdevelopment (the luminous "Precision & Decay").

Daughter, Music From Before the Storm

The British trio's left-field folk soundtracks the video game Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, a just-released prequel to the Life Is Strange series that focuses on the relationship between agitated teen Chloe Price and her mother's boyfriend.

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, The Echo of Pleasure

On their fourth album, this New York indie-pop collective keep the nervous-energy quotient high with the hiccuping "The Garret" and the tense "The Cure for Death," while the sparkling "When I Dance With You" combines a bounding bassline with jittery keyboards.

Hercules and Love Affair, Omnion

Dream-folkie Sharon Van Etten, Icelandic sister act Sísý Ey, and Lebanese alt-rockers Mashrou' Leila are among the guests on the fourth album from Andy Butler's multi-headed post-disco project.

Madeline Kenney, Night Night at the First Landing

This Oakland-based songwriter studied neuroscience, and her debut full-length gets into listeners' heads in multiple ways: "Rita" is a brooding rocker with crunching guitars; "Big One" is a swaying rocker with sweeping harmonies and a soaring chorus; and "This Way // You're Happy" layers soothing vocals into a cavernous lullaby.

Maneka, Is You Is

Guitarist Devin McKnight (Grass is Green, ex-Speedy Ortiz) steps out on his own with a collection of twisty, sludge-submerged anthems that incorporate pop-punk bounce and squealing riffs.

