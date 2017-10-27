10 New Albums to Stream Now: Rolling Stone Editors' Picks

Kelly Clarkson, Meaning Of Life

The American Idol winner's Atlantic debut captures the vibe of her live shows, showing off her powerhouse voice and effervescent personality on songs that evoke R&B's golden periods, from the Sixties to the Nineties. "It was essential – at least for me – to make a record that almost sounded like [my live show]," Clarkson told Rolling Stone. "When people come see me live, we've brought horns out, we've got strings out. People don't come for the costume changes!"

Big K.R.I.T., 4eva Is a Mighty Long Time

The fast-talking Southern MC explores his two sides – his public "Big K.R.I.T." side and his inner "Justin Scott" side – on this ambitious, lushly produced, guest-stuffed double album.

Lee Ann Womack, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone

Womack's grown from mere Nashville hitmaker to a standard-bearer of outlying country traditionalism. Which doesn't mean retro per se, as this ambitious 14-song effort proves; it has raw, curveball production by husband Frank Lidell (also Miranda Lambert's studio wingman) and guitars so vintage-sounding, you can imagine smelling dust sizzling on amplifier tubes. Co-writers are A-list, and Womack's voice kills – check her goosebump cover of "Long Black Veil." Will Hermes

Gord Downie, Introduce Yerself

The frontman for legendary Canadian rockers The Tragically Hip, who passed away last week after being diagnosed with cancer in 2015, recorded this 23-track double album with Kevin Drew of Broken Social Scene.

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein, Stranger Things 2 (A Netflix Original Series Soundtrack)

The second season of Netflix's retro-minded thriller series arrived on the streaming service early this morning, and Austin musicians Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (of the synth tricksters Survive) have returned to provide mood music. "In Season 2, we're introducing new styles of composition, while still revisiting old themes when appropriate," Dixon and Stein said in a statement. "We've created new elements that are necessary to support the story, but still want to remain true to the sound of Season 1."

Fever Ray, Plunge

Karin Dreijer Andersson of the Knife) takes on the short-circuited humanity of the Tinder era on this spiky, hooky album, the first full-length from her solo project since her 2009 debut.

Curtis Harding, Face Your Fear

This soul revivalist's second album is full of plush string beds and southern-fried rave-ups (courtesy of Danger Mouse), which are meticulously crafted and give his raspy, passionate yawp even more heft.

All Pigs Must Die, Hostage Animal

Crust-flecked hardcore superstars (members of Massachusetts bludgeoners Converge, the Hope Conspiracy and Bloodhorse) offer up their third collection of heavy, pummeling rock.

Jordan Bratton, Driver's Ed

A genre-melding upstart whose musical curiosity, penchant for sinewy grooves and sultry voice recall Miguel, Jordan Bratton dives deep into his head on this mixtape, where he flaunts his musical and lyrical talents on streetwise bounce ("Golden Eyes"), gospel-tinged balladry ("Family," which closes with an extended piano solo) and dreamily seductive electro-soul ("Pieces"). Maura Johnston

DJ Muggs vs. Meyhem Lauren, Gems From The Equinox

Cypress Hill producer DJ Muggs teams up with Queens-born student of the old school Meyhem Lauren for this dusty, dank collabo.

