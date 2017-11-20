American Music Awards 2017: 10 Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments
Diana Ross' family affair, Pink and Kelly Clarkson's gravity-defying voices, BTS' American television debut and more big moments from the 2017 AMAs.
Pop whisperer Dick Clark founded the American Music Awards in 1973 as a people's-choice alternative to what he perceived as other award shows' stuffiness; the focus rests squarely on the stars, who win awards voted on by fans and labeled "favorite" instead of the secretive ballots and snooty connotations of being named the "best." Sunday night's edition (the 45th), held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and featuring performances by Motown legend Diana Ross, inaugural American Idol Kelly Clarkson, high-flying pop star Pink and smooth-voiced upstart Khalid, among others, was a celebration of big hits and big voices – and, oh yes, there were a few awards given out, too.