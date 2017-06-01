20 Great Hip-Hop One-Liners

Lil Wayne

Song: "6 Foot 7 Foot," Album: The Carter IV

In 2011, Lil Wayne, the self-proclaimed greatest rapper alive, had just confounded expectations with his rock album Rebirth, leading everyone to wonder what he'd do next. He answered with "6 Foot 7 Foot," a track that proved he still had plenty of punchlines. It was one of six Top 40 smashes that made his The Carter IV a double-platinum success.