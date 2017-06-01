20 Great Hip-Hop One-Liners
Hip-hop one-liners demonstrate how rappers can capture our imagination with just a few syllables and make catchphrases that are repeated long after they’re first spoken. Here are 20 of the best quick hits from some of the greatest voices in the game.
Lil Wayne
Song: "6 Foot 7 Foot," Album: The Carter IV
In 2011, Lil Wayne, the self-proclaimed greatest rapper alive, had just confounded expectations with his rock album Rebirth, leading everyone to wonder what he'd do next. He answered with "6 Foot 7 Foot," a track that proved he still had plenty of punchlines. It was one of six Top 40 smashes that made his The Carter IV a double-platinum success.