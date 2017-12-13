20 Best EDM and Electronic Albums of 2017
Footwork frenzies, futuristic hip-hop, nostalgic lo-fi house and more
EDM's economic bubble continued to float on throughout 2017, as upper-crust artists jetted between festivals, casinos and meet-cutes with celebrity vocalists. The "global market" rose again to $7.4 billion in 2017, and Forbes is still aggrandizing superstar DJs. But this year, the artistic action was not about bigness. With ever-splintering global scenes and styles, there was no dominant trend and that was a very good thing. The amount of fascinating electronic and/or dance music in 2017 was staggering – the thrilling dance-floor eccentricity of Lanark Artefax; the overwhelming orchestral ambience of Gas; the thumb-piano street jams of Sierra Leone's Kondi Band; the riotous bedroom mash-ups of Nidia and plenty more.