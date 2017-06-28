15 Legendary Tours That Never Were

We all have our fantasy "dream tours" – favorite recording artists (or even combinations thereof) that we'd love to see performing live in concert, even if doing so would require the acquisition of a time machine. But even more tantalizing, in a way, are the "ghost tours" – those incredible tours that very nearly did come to pass, at least until fate, greed or (in some cases) common sense intervened.

Here are 15 of the most memorable ghost tours from the last half-century of pop history; some of them have achieved almost mythological status, while others marked a turning point in an artist's history, and still others simply exemplify the difficulties that can arise when you're dealing with arena-sized egos. Regardless, we wish all of these tours had happened the way they were originally supposed to – and we really wish we could have been there for all of them.