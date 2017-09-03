Trending

Steely Dan: 10 Essential Songs

In honor of the late Walter Becker, we look back at some of the sly jazz-rockers' best

In honor of the late Walter Becker, we look back at 10 of Steely Dan's greatest songs. Getty
By Hank Shteamer

"It wouldn't bother me at all," Steely Dan's Walter Becker told Rolling Stone's Cameron Crowe in 1977, "not to play on my own album." He was stating a fact – Steely Dan famously staffed their sessions with the finest studio musicians they could find – but he was also summing up the weird oblique approach to rock-stardom shared by him and his longtime songwriting partner Donald Fagen. From their earliest days as jazz-loving Bard College hipsters to their heyday as wry sophisto-pop aesthetes, the pair were always the strangest kind of hitmakers, cramming their tunes full of as many brainy chords, obscure references and off-color characterizations as possible. Yet, against all odds, they still carved out their own proud niche in the classic-rock canon. Following the sad news of Becker's passing at age 67, we round up some of the pair's most memorable oddball anthems.