Steely Dan: 10 Essential Songs

"It wouldn't bother me at all," Steely Dan's Walter Becker told Rolling Stone's Cameron Crowe in 1977, "not to play on my own album." He was stating a fact – Steely Dan famously staffed their sessions with the finest studio musicians they could find – but he was also summing up the weird oblique approach to rock-stardom shared by him and his longtime songwriting partner Donald Fagen. From their earliest days as jazz-loving Bard College hipsters to their heyday as wry sophisto-pop aesthetes, the pair were always the strangest kind of hitmakers, cramming their tunes full of as many brainy chords, obscure references and off-color characterizations as possible. Yet, against all odds, they still carved out their own proud niche in the classic-rock canon. Following the sad news of Becker's passing at age 67, we round up some of the pair's most memorable oddball anthems.

