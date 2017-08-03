Exclusive: See Kurt Cobain Art From Upcoming Seattle Exhibit

From August 3rd through 6th, the Seattle Art Fair will feature an exhibit with original pieces of artwork by Kurt Cobain. While many of the drawings and excerpts from his personal journals have been published and publicly available before, the exhibit – on view at the UTA Artist Space booth – will include two never-before-shown paintings by Cobain that have remained in storage since his death in 1994.

One of the pieces – a painting featuring a hollow, skeletal body, a pair of poppies and a baby with a broken head – is the original artwork for Incesticide, Nirvana's 1992 album of B sides. Also part of the collection are elaborate comics, detailed sketches (including one of Iron Maiden's skull mascot, Eddie) and the painting featured on the cover of the deluxe edition of 2015's Montage of Heck: The Home Recordings. Work by Raymond Pettibon, Dash Snow, Mike Kelley, Elizabeth Peyton and others will also be on view alongside Cobain's. For those who can't make the event this weekend, the pieces and many more sculptures, paintings and other art created by the grunge icon during his short lifetime may potentially be shown in a touring exhibition.

Below are a selection of the images in various mediums, which show off Cobain's sometimes grotesque, sometime darkly humorous visual style.