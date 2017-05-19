Read Tom Morello's Poem for Chris Cornell

On Thursday, Tom Morello paid tribute to his late friend and Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell on Instagram. "Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent," the guitarist's post read.
That same night, he wrote a poem in tribute to Cornell, which appears in full below.
You're a prince, you're a snare, you're a shadow
You're twilight and star burn and shade
You're a sage, you're a wound shared, you're masked
You're a pillar of smoke, you're a platinum heart
You're a brush fire, you're caged, you're free
Your vision pierces, you do not see
You are pieces strewn on the hillside
You're open armed, you're armed, you're true
You're a revealer of visions, you're the passenger, you're a never fading scar
You're twilight and star burn and shade
You're the secret veiled, you're the secret revealed, you're surrounded no more
You're not there, now you're always here
You're a handsome groom, a loving father, a haunted stairwell
You're the clear bell ringing, the mountains echo your song
Maybe no one has ever known you
You are twilight and star burn and shade