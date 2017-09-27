Nick Jonas was at Coachella when he found the inspiration for his latest single "Find You," a lightly house-inflected new pop song which steers him away from the more R&B leaning style of his last two solo albums.

"I was jumping around a bunch of stages, trying to find a spot where we were going to post up for the night," Jonas recalls of this year's festival, which took place in Indio, California back in April. "We go over to the rave tent and listen to some house music and dance for a while. We got lost in the feel-good vibe of the music and everything else. We ended up hanging out there for a couple hours."

He entered the studio a few days later with Simon Wilcox, his songwriting partner on his 2014 megahit "Jealous," and aimed to translate the feeling he had in the Coachella rave tent into a brand new song.

"I was more of a casual fan [of that style]," Jonas admits, noting that the house influence on "Find You" was a product of his experience hearing it in the wild. "It's the kind of thing where music is a product of the environment you're in and trying to capture that ambiance and overall feeling of being free."

"Find You" is Jonas' second new single of the year, and follows the Anne-Marie and Mike Posner collaboration "Remember I Told You." The singer remains elusive about what his musical next project will be, not confirming a new album this year, though he does plan on releasing more music by the end of 2017. (His most recent full-length LP was 2016's Last Year Was Complicated.)

"I will say that I do have enough material to make a couple albums," he teases. "I think over the next couple months it'll be about whether the timing is right and releasing either pieces of a record or a full record."

Outside of music, Jonas has a pretty packed schedule with his Hollywood career. Around Christmas, he'll star in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart. His next film, the sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking, will be released in 2019, and also stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley. For him, the balance of his music and acting work comes naturally thanks to the opportunities he has been presented with.

"On the acting side, there's really incredible momentum at the moment, so I'm just trying to ride the wave there," he says. "I'm thrilled to be in a position where I can get [into an audition] and prove myself to a room, then be on set with these amazing filmmakers, creative teams and actors. As far as the balance, it is tough because they're both time-consuming – but I'm just having a great time."