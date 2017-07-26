Trending

Review: WizKid's Major Label Debut Is a Border-Blurring Dance Party

Our take on 'Sounds From the Other Side'

WizKid's debut album is 'Sounds From the Other Side.' Credit: Kwaku Alston

Twenty-seven-year-old Nigerian production wunderkind WizKid found an international audience with his appearance on Drake's worldly megahit "One Dance." On his own, WizKid turns his Afropop into a meeting point for a host of party-starting dance styles, getting a dancehall assist from Major Lazer on "Naughty Ride," bringing in Chris Brown for the reggaeton-inflected "African Bad Gyal" and hooking back up with Drake for the sensual "Come Closer." Even if WizKid doesn't move these genres forward, the breezy set still goes by like the well-earned victory lap that it is. 