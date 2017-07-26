Twenty-seven-year-old Nigerian production
Review: WizKid's Major Label Debut Is a Border-Blurring Dance Party
Our take on 'Sounds From the Other Side'
Twenty-seven-year-old Nigerian production
wunderkind WizKid found an international audience with his appearance on Drake's
worldly megahit "One Dance." On his own, WizKid turns his Afropop
into a meeting point for a host of party-starting dance styles, getting a
dancehall assist from Major Lazer on "Naughty Ride," bringing in
Chris Brown for the reggaeton-inflected "African Bad Gyal" and
hooking back up with Drake for the sensual "Come Closer." Even if
WizKid doesn't move these genres forward, the breezy set still goes by like the
well-earned victory lap that it is.