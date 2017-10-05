Trending

Review: Torres Sings Unsparing Meditations on Desire on Latest LP

Our take on the indie rocker's third album, 'Three Futures'

Torres' third album is 'Three Futures.' Credit: Ashley Connor

Singer-guitarist Torres' 2015 breakout, Sprinter, was a stirring study in spiritual reckoning. Her latest is even more raw, offering conflicted images of emotional and physical release over bracing industrial-rock textures co-produced by Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey). The harsh, predatory "Skim" spools through questions like "Did he hold your hips with authority?" as if weaponizing betrayal, and on "Three Futures," she seems to give breaking up an almost religious significance over a spare melody that flickers like a dying prayer candle.    