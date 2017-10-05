Singer-guitarist Torres' 2015 breakout, Sprinter, was
a stirring study in spiritual reckoning. Her latest is even more raw, offering
conflicted images of emotional and physical release over bracing
industrial-rock textures co-produced by Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey). The harsh,
predatory "Skim" spools through questions like "Did he hold your
hips with authority?" as if weaponizing betrayal, and on "Three
Futures," she seems to give breaking up an almost religious significance
over a spare melody that flickers like a dying prayer candle.
Review: Torres Sings Unsparing Meditations on Desire on Latest LP
Our take on the indie rocker's third album, 'Three Futures'
