This iconic pairing is full of inspired jams: Swamp Dogg's 1970 "Total Destruction to Your Mind" morphs from a Sly Stone workout into a Funkadelic guitar display, and Stevie Wonder's "Higher Ground" gains heavy-metal bulk. But while Carlos Santana's guitar shines – Ernie Isley's, too – 76-year-old Ron is the lodestar, donning a falsetto smoking jacket for the Eddie Kendricks proto-disco "Body Talk," and investing Bacharach-David's corny "What the World Needs Now Is Love Sweet Love" with fresh gravitas.
Review: The Isley Brothers and Santana Join for Olympian Soul-Rock Summit
Our take on 'Power of Peace'