Trending

Review: Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer Reimagine Dylan and Nirvana on Profound Covers LP

Our take on 'Not Dark Yet,' the first duo LP from the Americana sisters

Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer's first duo LP is the covers album 'Not Dark Yet.' Credit: Jacob Blickenstaff

Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer are Alabama sisters who survived stints in mainstream country and then built admirable careers on its outskirts. This long-gestating duet LP shows a shared sensibility and two perfectly matched voices. Their reading of Nirvana's "Lithium" connects Kurt Cobain's "Sunday Morning" to Johnny Cash's, and to their own history. But the title track is the crown jewel, showing the river-deep musicality of a latter-day Dylan croaker when it's parsed by immaculate, blood-kin harmony. 