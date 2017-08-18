Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer are Alabama
sisters who survived stints in mainstream country and then built admirable
careers on its outskirts. This long-gestating duet LP shows a shared sensibility
and two perfectly matched voices. Their reading of Nirvana's "Lithium"
connects Kurt Cobain's "Sunday Morning" to Johnny Cash's, and to
their own history. But the title track is the crown jewel, showing the
river-deep musicality of a latter-day Dylan croaker when it's parsed by
immaculate, blood-kin harmony.
Review: Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer Reimagine Dylan and Nirvana on Profound Covers LP
Our take on 'Not Dark Yet,' the first duo LP from the Americana sisters
Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer are Alabama
sisters who survived stints in mainstream country and then built admirable
careers on its outskirts. This long-gestating duet LP shows a shared sensibility
and two perfectly matched voices. Their reading of Nirvana's "Lithium"
connects Kurt Cobain's "Sunday Morning" to Johnny Cash's, and to
their own history. But the title track is the crown jewel, showing the
river-deep musicality of a latter-day Dylan croaker when it's parsed by
immaculate, blood-kin harmony.