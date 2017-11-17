Trending

Review: Soul Queen Sharon Jones Offers a Powerful Posthumous Farewell

Our take on 'Soul of a Woman,' the final album from the timeless vintage soul hero

The final album from Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings is 'Soul of a Woman.' Credit: Jesse Dittmar/Redux

When Sharon Jones died of pancreatic cancer last year, the world lost its greatest exponent of vintage soul; that she'd first hit her stride in the '00s with the revivalist, detail-obsessed Daptone label, made the accomplishment all the more striking. Recorded over her last two years with longtime sidemen, genre-masters all, Jones meets darkness with hope on this denouement. "A Matter of Time" envisions world peace; "Come and Be a Winner" is a funky pep talk. It's easy to read themes of mortality into the lyrics, but this is a stirringly indefatigable farewell. Her Brooklyn church choir joins in for "Call On God," and the LP ends heartbreakingly with Jones chuckling or crying – it's hard to tell. Maybe both.