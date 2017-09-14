Jah bless Richard Starkey, rock's
mischievously minimalist id and Eternal-Optimist Emeritus, creative instincts
forever stripping things back to their playfully swinging 4/4 peace'n'love-loving
core. His umpteenth solo set is a well-timed all-star candygram. Paul McCartney
kicks in basslines and Beatles screams on the hilarious war cry "We're on the Road Again," while "King of the Kingdom" is a giddily
genteel reggae invitation to "sing praises for Haile Selassie." Ringo
caps it all with re-imagined faves, including a charming "Don't Pass Me By"
cut with Kentucky indie-folkies Vandaveer that ends with an reprise of "Octopus'
Garden" – a place he knows many of us would love to be alongside him.
Review: Ringo Starr Brings Unfadable Rock & Roll Optimism, Just When We Need It
Our take on the latest studio album from the Beatles beatmaster
