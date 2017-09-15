This rap-rock supergroup – featuring Public
Enemy's Chuck D, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Cypress
Hill's B-Real – revved up old PE and RATM classics on their debut 2016 EP. The
band's first full-length contains 12 hardrocking lefty diatribes against
government conspiracies ("Drones – they got ya tapped, they got ya phone,"
Chuck D raps in "Take Me Higher"), civil injustice ("We fuckin'
matter," he declares on "Who Owns Who") and, in the case of B-Real's
rhymes, restrictive weed laws ("Legalize Me"). The only thing they're
missing is Rage singer Zack de la Rocha's bloodthirsty snarl.
Review: Prophets of Rage, Rap-Rock Supergroup, Calls for Revolution
All-stars from Public Enemy, Rage Against the Machine, Cypress Hill address injustices with hard-driving anthems in full-length debut album
This rap-rock supergroup – featuring Public
Enemy's Chuck D, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Cypress
Hill's B-Real – revved up old PE and RATM classics on their debut 2016 EP. The
band's first full-length contains 12 hardrocking lefty diatribes against
government conspiracies ("Drones – they got ya tapped, they got ya phone,"
Chuck D raps in "Take Me Higher"), civil injustice ("We fuckin'
matter," he declares on "Who Owns Who") and, in the case of B-Real's
rhymes, restrictive weed laws ("Legalize Me"). The only thing they're
missing is Rage singer Zack de la Rocha's bloodthirsty snarl.