Review: Prophets of Rage, Rap-Rock Supergroup, Calls for Revolution

All-stars from Public Enemy, Rage Against the Machine, Cypress Hill address injustices with hard-driving anthems in full-length debut album

After 2016's EP, Prophets of Rage returns with a full-length, self-titled album. Credit: Travis Shinn

This rap-rock supergroup – featuring Public Enemy's Chuck D, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and Cypress Hill's B-Real – revved up old PE and RATM classics on their debut 2016 EP. The band's first full-length contains 12 hardrocking lefty diatribes against government conspiracies ("Drones – they got ya tapped, they got ya phone," Chuck D raps in "Take Me Higher"), civil injustice ("We fuckin' matter," he declares on "Who Owns Who") and, in the case of B-Real's rhymes, restrictive weed laws ("Legalize Me"). The only thing they're missing is Rage singer Zack de la Rocha's bloodthirsty snarl. 