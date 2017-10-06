Trending

Review: Open Mike Eagle Offers Impressionistic History Lesson

Our take on 'Brick Body Kids Still Daydream,' the latest from the Chicago-born rapper

Open Mike Eagle's latest album is 'Brick Body Kids Still Daydream.' Credit: Emari Traffie

Motormouthed rapper Open Mike Eagle has gotten raves for albums that explore the comedy of neurosis. His new one, easily his headiest, is a concept LP built around Chicago's Robert Taylor Homes, a famously mismanaged housing project destroyed 10 years ago. Eagle impressionistically inserts himself into events real and imagined. "We live in a space that should have never existed," he raps. The results add a historical angle to hip-hop's powerful mix of the personal and political.        