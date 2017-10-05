Trending

Review: Synth Experimentalist Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Gorgeously Maps the Life Cycle

Our take on 'The Kid,' the latest from the breakout electronic performer

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith's sixth album is 'The Kid.'

Pastoral synthesizer landscapist Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith broke out last year with Ears, an acclaimed set of Terry Riley-esque gurgles and flutters, using noise to evoke nature. On her sixth LP, The Kid, a concept album about the human life cycle, she paints an even lusher world using cosmic swoops, squelches and lots of her highly processed vocals. Sounds don't align with the rhythms, and Smith's voice is awash in alien echoes. But as challenging as this avant-garde music is, it's also warm, absorbing and gorgeous.    