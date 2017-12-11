Trending

Review: My Morning Jacket's Jim James Reworks Brian Wilson, Sonny and Cher on Second Covers Set

Our take on the reverb-loving singer's 'Tribute to 2'

From My Morning Jacket's early days, frontman Jim James had a thing for vocal reverb. On his second solo covers set, it persists, and serves the project well – these classic songs feel like live broadcasts from distant memory, clouds in heaven, or an empty theater after everyone's gone home. Of course, James' gorgeous tenor lies at the heart of it. Brian Wilson's "I Just Wasn't Made For These Times" is handsomely ghostly; ditto the Orioles' doo-wop gem "Crying In The Chapel," distilled to a single lonely voice. The curveball is "Baby Don't Go," the singer multi-tracking himself on Sonny and Cher's 1965 hit, harmonizing yin and yang quite literally, and refreshing a pop classic for a new, gender-fluid generation. 