Review: Indie-Rock Supergroup Filthy Friends Does More Than Just Conjure Its Past

Our take on 'Invitation,' the LP collabo featuring Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker, R.E.M.'s Peter Buck and more

Filthy Friends features members of Sleater-Kinney, R.E.M., the Minus 5 and King Crimson. Credit: John Clark

On this Pacific Northwest indie-rock summit, Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker joins R.E.M.'s Peter Buck in a band unafraid to evoke their signature sounds. Check the Reckoning séance "Any Kind of Crowd." But the LP's second half gets even more interesting. On "Come Back Shelley," Tucker seems to reimagine the Beatles' "She's Leaving Home" via T. Rex and Patti Smith; on "Invitation," she nails an uncharacteristic folk-blues strut. Many songs ache with Eighties troubled-youth flashbacks, especially the Pixies-loving "Brother." 