Review: Fifth Harmony Bounces Back After Losing Its Leading Diva

The dramatic departure of Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello couldn't have come at a riskier time for the girl group: Last year, mega-hit "Work From Home" became their first Top 10 single, establishing the group as a Top 40 force to be reckoned with. Now a foursome, they have learned what works: a healthy dose of danger mixed with ego-boosting empowerment anthems. They keep spirits and energy high with muted trop house and hip-hop beats on their third album. Sexy lead single "Down," featuring Gucci Mane, sets the tone while the Skrillex and Poo Bear-produced "Angel" goes hard with heavy bass and trap-leaning hi-hats as the singers ask for complexity: "When you look at me, what do you see?/I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be." Elsewhere, they instigate a party on the raucous "Sauced Up" and assert themselves in romantic relationships with infectious jams like "Make You Mad" and "Don't Say You Love Me." It's the group's most cohesive album yet and a satisfying introduction to what Fifth Harmony can be capable of in their new era.