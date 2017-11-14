For their first studio album since 2011, and first since their split from Wind-Up Records, Evanescence revamps the radio smashes of previous years into electro-orchestral adaptations – including a redo of their 2003 breakout hit, "Bring Me to Life." It's an act of artistic justice for frontwoman Amy Lee, who once yielded her initial visions for rap-rock marketability when industry gatekeepers dissed her as "a chick and a piano." Her hearty mezzo-soprano stands front and center this time, shored up by a full orchestra and composer David Campbell's arrangements. Synthesis also debuts two ambitious new tracks, which Lee wrote alongside programmer Will B. Hunt: "Little girl's got a grenade," she quips along to trip-hop beats in the symphonic fight song "Imperfection." Originally scrapped from their 2011 self-titled album, "Hi-Lo" is the mightier of the pair, suffused with glacial industrial rhythms and a striking cameo by violinist Lindsey Stirling. With the guitars turned low and the drama high-key, Synthesis amplifies the real Amy Lee, the way she always meant to be heard.