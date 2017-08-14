Trending

Review: Downtown Boys Up the Guitars and Righteous Rage on 'Cost of Living'

Our take on the latest from the lefty punk rockers

Downtown Boys' third album is 'Cost of Living.' Credit: Miguel Rosario

This Rhode Island hardcore band's 2015 LP, Full Communism, was refreshing both in its white-knuckled attack and its far-left specificity (see "100% Inheritance Tax"). Produced by Fugazi's Guy Picciotto, the Boys' third album comes with the potent sonic upgrade they deserve. The blaring sax outro "Lips That Bite" brings to mind the Seventies revelations of X-Ray Spex. But Downtown Boys aren't about reliving other bands' glories; on the Spanish-language "Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)," singer Victoria Ruiz carves white-supremacist ideology a new one, making her own utopia right before our eyes.