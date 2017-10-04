Demi Lovato is at her pop-princess best when her
majestic wail takes over, as the high points of the singer's sixth album
attest. The title track channels the brassy clamor of her 2015 smash "Confident"
into maximum-overdrive R&B; "Sexy Dirty Love" throws back to the
robo-funk era, with Lovato using its fluid bass line as a springboard for vocal
pyrotechnics. The LP gets bogged down in chilled-out trap pop (see the Lil
Wayne-assisted "Lonely"). But slow jams like "Concentrate"
perfectly balance the downtempo and the energetic.
Review: Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Brassy Firepower on 'Tell Me You Love Me'
Our take on the sixth LP from the pop star
Demi Lovato is at her pop-princess best when her
majestic wail takes over, as the high points of the singer's sixth album
attest. The title track channels the brassy clamor of her 2015 smash "Confident"
into maximum-overdrive R&B; "Sexy Dirty Love" throws back to the
robo-funk era, with Lovato using its fluid bass line as a springboard for vocal
pyrotechnics. The LP gets bogged down in chilled-out trap pop (see the Lil
Wayne-assisted "Lonely"). But slow jams like "Concentrate"
perfectly balance the downtempo and the energetic.