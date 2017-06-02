No one wants to be pegged as a carpetbagger, so it was but a matter of time 'til multi-tasking Dan Auerbach made his Nashville LP, having based his Easy Eye Studio there. He's taken the right tack, tapping great talent to grow his retro style without just playing dress-up, creating a Seventies country-soul-rock palette part Lee Hazelwood, part Jim Ford, plus spare parts. The title track is a zen-like meditation on craft co-written with master John Prine; "Cherry Bomb" boasts Duane Eddy's signature twang; "Undertow" conjures the Spinners with Philly soul strings and a "Games People Play" quote, while "Stand By My Girl" mirrors the piano riff off Fatboy Slim's "Praise You." It's a "Nashville Sound" the town could use more of.
Review: Dan Auerbach Eases Into Nashville Retro on 'Waiting on a Song'
Our take on the Southern soul turn from the Black Keys maestro