Review: Damian Marley Keeps Family Legacy Alive on 'Stony Hill'

Our take on the latest from Bob Marley's youngest son

Damian Marley's latest album is 'Stony Hill.' Credit: B Plus

Between LPs with Nas and Mick Jagger, and more recent tracks with Jay-Z (4:44's "Bam") and Skrillex ("Make It Bun Dem"), Damian Marley (a.k.a. Jr. Gong) has been his late father's rangiest ambassador. His first solo album in a decade is an inspiring 18-track collection, flexing authority on roots jams and dancehall bangers, political meditations ("Walking home a youth gets killed/Police free to shoot at will," he sings on "Slave Mill," with his dad's indomitable ruefulness) and come-ons (the Drake-ian "Grown and Sexy"). It's a reminder that reggae remains a potent pop force, especially when it's in the hands of a master.