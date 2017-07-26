Titled after a soothing interlude from the band's
2015 LP, A Head Full of Dreams, this five-song EP continues that album's
mood of tranquil satisfaction. Its lead track, "All I Can Think About Is
You," goes from moody restraint to stadium shimmer, with Chris Martin
radiating euphoria. Big Sean lends a few surprisingly organic lines to the
uplifting dance-pop snugglet "Miracles (Someone Special)" and Brian
Eno produces the skitter-grooved "Aliens." A live version of Martin's
hit Chainsmokers collaboration, "Something Just Like This," breaks
the flow on a record that otherwise goes down as easy as Sunday brunch with a
cool uncle.
Review: Coldplay's 'Kaleidoscope EP' Continues Mood of Tranquil Satisfaction
Our take on the five-song collection from the British hitmakers
