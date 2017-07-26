Trending

Review: Coldplay's 'Kaleidoscope EP' Continues Mood of Tranquil Satisfaction

Our take on the five-song collection from the British hitmakers

Coldplay's latest release is 'Kaleidoscope EP'

Titled after a soothing interlude from the band's 2015 LP, A Head Full of Dreams, this five-song EP continues that album's mood of tranquil satisfaction. Its lead track, "All I Can Think About Is You," goes from moody restraint to stadium shimmer, with Chris Martin radiating euphoria. Big Sean lends a few surprisingly organic lines to the uplifting dance-pop snugglet "Miracles (Someone Special)" and Brian Eno produces the skitter-grooved "Aliens." A live version of Martin's hit Chainsmokers collaboration, "Something Just Like This," breaks the flow on a record that otherwise goes down as easy as Sunday brunch with a cool uncle. 