Review: Charlotte Gainsbourg Takes Spacey Trip With Sir Paul, Half of Daft Punk

Our take on the fifth album from the singer-actress

Charlotte Gainsbourg's fifth album is 'Rest.' Credit: Clement Pascal/Redux

On her first LP in seven years, singer-actress Charlotte Gainsbourg (daughter of Sixties French pop star Serge Gainsbourg) exudes the same droll, distracted sense of uneasy whimsy she's brought to her screen performances and previous music projects. Fans of spacey Nineties lounge-pop like Air or Broadcast will drift along happily to pillowy confections such as "Ring-a-Ring O'Roses" and "Rest," a collaboration with Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel. She also teams up with Sir Paul McCartney for the inspired No Wave pop of "Songbird in a Cage," which suggests the Waitresses produced by Brian Eno. 